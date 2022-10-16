‘Singhal award’ presented to Vedic scholar from Tirupati

Maddulapalli Suryanarayana Ghanapaati was given the award for his commitment to the cause of protecting and propagating the Vedas

A.D. Rangarajan TIRUPATI
October 16, 2022 20:22 IST

Noted Vedic scholar M. Suryanarayana Ghanapaati of Tirupati receiving the ‘Vedarpitha Jeevanam’ award from Union Minister for Commerce Piyush Goyal, at Udaipur in Rajasthan on Sunday.

Noted Vedic scholar ‘Brahmasri’ Maddulapalli Suryanarayana Ghanapaati received the prestigious ‘Vedarpitha Jeevanam’ award at a function organised by the Udaipur-based Singhal Foundation on Sunday.

The award was presented by Union Minister for Commerce Piyush Goyal to the scholar in recognition of his commitment to the cause of protecting and propagating the Vedas.

The scholar has mentored over 70 scholars in the field of ‘Krishna Yajurveda’ by perpetuating the hereditary system of Vedic learning.

Noted saint Govindadev Giriji, Singhal Trust managing trustees Salil Singhal, Aravind Singhal and Sanjay Singhal took part.

