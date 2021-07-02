Singapore Red Cross Society donates ₹4.5 cr. medical equipment

VIJAYAWADA

02 July 2021 00:18 IST

Telugu associations in U.S., Malaysia also chip in with aid

Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan, who is the president of the A.P. unit of Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS), handed over 100 oxygen concentrators and 48,000 COVID-19 testing vials, donated by the Singapore Red Cross Society, to the IRCS.

Mr. Harichandan gave away the material, worth ₹4.5 crore, to IRCS A.P. chairman A. Sridhar Reddy and general secretary A.K. Parida, at a programme at the Raj Bhavan on Thursday.

The Governor thanked the Singapore Red Cross Society and various NRI associations and volunteers for extending help to the COVID-19 patients in the State.

Advertising

Advertising

Dr. Sridhar Reddy explained that the IRCS received 300 oxygen concentrators from the American Association of Physicians of Indian Origin (AAPIO), 85 oxygen concentrators and 1,400 pulse oximeters from the North American Telugu Association (NATA), 20,000 medicine kits and 100 oxygen concentrators from the Telugu Association of North America (TANA) and 5,000 medical kits from the Telugu Association of Malaysia while VOIP Office Communications provided free helpline to the IRCS to counsel COVID-19 patients in home isolation.

Secretary to the Governor, Mukesh Kumar Meena, and members of the IRCS were among those present.