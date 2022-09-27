Singapore-based company signs MoU with SKU to launch digital skills enhancing programme for youth

Ramesh Susarla ANANTAPUR
September 27, 2022 06:40 IST

A Singapore-based company Tech-Mark, through its Indian arm Tech Mark Training India, has launched a programme to help youth acquire digital skills, and take the digitisation to the doorstep of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise (MSME) units.

Tech Mark Training India signed an Memorandum of Understanding with the Atal Incubation Centre of Sri Krishnadevaraya University(SKU) during a two-day International Conclave last week.

Satish Babu, Managing Director of Tech-Mark Training India, said that Tech-Mark, Weblium of the United States and Skill Universe of the United Kingdom will jointly launch an initiative for this purpose.

The initiative will help millions of small business owners who cannot afford large investment or do not have the technical knowhow to run any software.

Digital skills are a valued asset and play a crucial role in ever-increasing technology-driven world, he explained. Through this initiative, youth will have an opportunity to learn digital skills and gain placement opportunities to support the digitalisation in the MSME community.

Each trained youngster would be linked to two or three MSMEs, which can get all their digital needs served through this trained person for a small payment benefitting both the youth and the MSMEs, Mr. Satish added.

One can get to work on live projects as part of the programme and obtain a certificate on completion, so that one can be absorbed into the work immediately.

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY)’s support would be taken for the programme, Mr. Satish Babu said. They also plan to launch the initiative in Orissa, Telangana, Karnataka, Gujarat, and other States.

