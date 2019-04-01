Singanamala TDP nomineebanks on welfare schemes

A postgraduate in mass communication, Bandaru Sravani, the Telugu Desam Party candidate for Singanamala (SC) segment, has been active on social media to reach out to the people with ideas to transform the constituency. Her campaign, rallies, interaction with women and the old people are updated daily on Twitter and Facebook.

A novice in politics, she says the Bandaru family is well-known in the constituency as three generations have been active in politics ever since the Telugu Desam Party has been floated. Her grandfather Bandaru Narayana Swamy was a contender for the Singanamala (SC) constituency, but sacrificed for K. Jayaram in 1985 and later for Pamidi Samantakamani.

Her father Bandaru Ravi Kumar was given the Form B during 2014 elections, but could not file nomination as his VRS was not processed on time.

‘Lucky to get ticket’

Ms. Sravani has told the The Hindu that the family was lucky as she was chosen to represent the party by Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu.

She expects the welfare schemes being implemented by Mr. Naidu would catapult the party to power.

“While the Bandaru family has been working with the people in the constituency through Bandaru Narayana Swamy Charitable Trust meeting small needs of people, if elected as MLA, my reach and capacity will increase to meet the people’s aspirations,” she says.