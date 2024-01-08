Singanamala MLA locks horns with her Tadipatri, Anantapur counterparts ahead of Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh

January 08, 2024 06:53 pm | Updated 06:53 pm IST - ANANTAPUR

Ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) MLA from Singanamala, Jonnalagadda Padmavathi, on Monday levelled allegations against the local leaders of her neighbouring constituencies of Anantapur and Tadipatri, stating that they were opposed to “an MLA from the Scheduled Castes fighting for the rights of the people of her constituency”.

In a video message, Ms. Padmavathi expressed her anguish that she was being forced to escalate even minor issues to party higher-ups, instead of being allowed to settle them within the purview of the constituency.

“Does an SC MLA have no right to protect the interests of her constituency? Should an SC MLA be like a stooge in their hands?” she questioned. She observed that Singanamala, an SC-reserved constituency, was being neglected.

Ms. Padmavathi’s remarks on social media led to wide speculation that she was locking horns with the YSRCP high command after not being assured of a ticket for the forthcoming Assembly elections.

When contacted, Ms. Padmavathi told The Hindu that she was struggling with several issues in her constituency. “I am facing a serious problem with the supply of irrigation waters to farmers of my constituency. Water from the HLC, Mid Pennar Reservoir and HNSS projects are getting diverted to neighbouring constituencies of Tadipatri and Anantapur on the pretext of providing them drinking water. It is not a new problem. I have been facing this issue since 2019,” she said.

She deplored that Tadipatri MLA Kethireddi Peddareddy and Anantapur MLA Anantha Venkatarami Reddy were working against her and trying to prevent her from getting re-nominated by the party as the Assembly candidate from Singanamala constituency. “The two leaders are even influencing the official machinery to not cooperate with me. They are out to suppress me politically,” she alleged.

Ms. Padmavathi asserted that though she had always remained loyal to Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, the two leaders were trying their best to project her in a wrong light. She alleged that the Tadipatri MLA had even verbally abused her on some occasions.

The Singanamala MLA said that her Tadipatri counterpart was desperate to rekindle factionalism in the Putluru and Yellanur mandals of her constituency. “In my five years’ term, I was able to put an end to factionalism in these two mandals by pacifying warring groups. Now, Mr. Peddareddy is openly challenging me that he would sow the seeds of factionalism in my region,” she said.

“I was able to do my best despite political pressure to suppress me. Getting an assured share of water from Singanamala Cheruvu for the constituency has been a big achievement for me, as water supply had evaded the region for the last 45 years. Apart from this, the same was achieved in various tanks in my constituency,” she said.

Ms. Padmavathi urged Mr. Jagan to look into the pressures that she was allegedly being subjected to by the two leaders and sought justice.

