Sindhu is pride of India and Telugu people, says Kesineni

VIJAYAWADA

08 August 2021 01:12 IST

Telugu Desam Party MP from Vijayawada Kesineni Srinivas on Saturday felicitated Olympic medal winner P.V. Sindhu.

Calling her the pride of India and Telugu people, he said honouring the international player at her native land Vijayawada was a matter of great pride.

The MP honoured Sindhu and her parents Ramana and Vijaya and her sister Divya. Attributing a major part of her success to her supportive parents, the MP said every parent wanted their children to achieve name and fame but not everybody puts them out of their comfort zone.

Knowing that her career would involve gruelling practice sessions with an unflinching commitment and determination, Sindhu’s parents encouraged her to go ahead.

The MP urged students to take her as their inspiration and follow their passion with commitment and hard work and expressed hope that the ace player would bring home a gold medal in the next year Olympics at Paris.

Former Deputy Speaker of the State Assembly Mandali Budha Prasad said it was heart warming to see sportspersons from the Telugu States winning international acclaim.

Chief selector of Indian cricket team MSK Prasad said this Olympic medal was the beginning of Sindhu’s successful story as she would bring home many more medals in future.

CPI secretary K. Ramakrishna, management consultant M.C. Das, Krishnaji and others lavished praise on the international shuttler.