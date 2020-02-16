Sindhu inaugurates renovated Railway Indoor Sports Enclave

Badminton champion and Olympics medallist P.V. Sindhu inaugurated the renovated Railway Indoor Sports Enclave (RISE) along with Waltair Divisional Railway Manager Chetan Kumar Shrivastava, in Visakhapatnam on Saturday.

According to officials of the Waltair Railway Division, in order to promote the Railway Indoor Sports complex, East Coast Railway Sports Association, Waltair Division opened RISE in 2016. The sports complex has facilities for badminton, table tennis, karate and boxing. Several national camps and championships have also been hosted by RISE.

“The renovation works were initiated during November 2019, in which an area of 15,000 square feet was brought under certified wooden flooring from funds generated by its own revenue. The ECoRSA has plans to develop a reputed national-level badminton academy here,” officials said.

A large number of sports enthusiasts and schoolchildren flocked to the stadium to see Sindhu in person. ADRM (Infra) Akshay Saxena, ADRM (Operations) P. Ramachandra Rao and Sports Officer Sakkeer Hussain were present at the inauguration.