Since October, 140 vehicles smuggling sand to TS seized

Krishna District Collector A. Md. Imtiaz announced on Monday that a whopping 140 vehicles have been seized for illegally transporting sand from Krishna district to Telangana through various borders since mid-October.

In a review meeting on the issue of vigilance on sand supply and availability in Vijayawada, Mr. Imtiaz has revealed: “A total of 228 cases for illegally transporting sand have been registered across Krishna district, while 632 individuals were arrested, and 347 vehicles carrying the sand were seized since mid-October”.

The Collector has directed the six vigilance teams to intensify their vigil, tracing illegal transportation of sand through the State borders. The teams have been directed to keep an eye on the movement of vehicles carrying sand on a 24x7 basis.

Geo-tagging

“The officials concerned will have to complete the geo-tagging of the vehicles being used for transporting sand by November 20. As of Monday, 17,000 tonnes of sand is available at the stock points for sale across Krishna district,” said Mr. Imtiaz, directing officials to set up new sand stock points in Gudivada and Avanigadda.

Joint Collector K. Madhavilatha, Sub Collectors Swapnil Dinkar, H.M. Dhyan Chandra, Assistant Superintendent of Police M. Sattibabu and other senior officials were present.