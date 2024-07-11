Since BJP has no majority, there will be rapid implementation of A.P. Reorganisation Act: Jairam Ramesh

The BJP-led government in the last 10 years dragged its feet in implementing the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, Congress General Secretary (Communication) Jairam Ramesh said on July 11, while hoping that since the BJP was now no longer in majority, there would be rapid implementation.

Flagging a news report on the Centre initiating a feasibility report for oil refinery and petrochemical complex in Andhra Pradesh, Mr. Ramesh said it was part of the original commitment made by the Manmohan Singh government as part of the 13th Schedule of the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014. “In fact, the ‘one-third PM’s’ government was legally obliged to deliver the project within the last 10 years, and IOC/HPCL were obliged to examine the feasibility of the project within six months,” he said, noting that it was only now that the government was initiating the feasibility study. The phrase ‘one-third PM’ that the Congress has been using for Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in reference to the BJP’s shrunken presence in the Lok Sabha with 240 seats, which is roughly one-third of its total strength.

“This lackadaisical pace of implementation of the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act was one of the reasons why Telugu Desam Party chief N. Chandrababu Naidu famously withdrew from the NDA in 2018. Perhaps now that the ‘one-third PM’ has lost his majority and his ego, we can expect rapid implementation of the Act,” Mr. Ramesh said.