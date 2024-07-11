GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Since BJP has no majority, there will be rapid implementation of A.P. Reorganisation Act: Jairam Ramesh

The lackadaisical pace of implementation of the Act was one of the reasons why TDP chief Naidu withdrew from NDA in 2018, says the Congress leader

Published - July 11, 2024 07:52 pm IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh. | Photo Credit: ANI

The BJP-led government in the last 10 years dragged its feet in implementing the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, Congress General Secretary (Communication) Jairam Ramesh said on July 11, while hoping that since the BJP was now no longer in majority, there would be rapid implementation. 

Flagging a news report on the Centre initiating a feasibility report for oil refinery and petrochemical complex in Andhra Pradesh, Mr. Ramesh said it was part of the original commitment made by the Manmohan Singh government as part of the 13th Schedule of the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014. “In fact, the ‘one-third PM’s’ government was legally obliged to deliver the project within the last 10 years, and IOC/HPCL were obliged to examine the feasibility of the project within six months,” he said, noting that it was only now that the government was initiating the feasibility study. The phrase ‘one-third PM’ that the Congress has been using for Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in reference to the BJP’s shrunken presence in the Lok Sabha with 240 seats, which is roughly one-third of its total strength. 

Centre is committed to resolving issues between A.P. and Telangana, says Union Minister of State

“This lackadaisical pace of implementation of the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act was one of the reasons why Telugu Desam Party chief N. Chandrababu Naidu famously withdrew from the NDA in 2018. Perhaps now that the ‘one-third PM’ has lost his majority and his ego, we can expect rapid implementation of the Act,” Mr. Ramesh said. 

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Indian National Congress / Bharatiya Janata Party / Telangana

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.