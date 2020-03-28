Simple precautions will do the trick

Keeping COVID-19 at bay is relatively easy, as all one needs to do is practise self-isolation, maintain social distancing while venturing outside, and stay hygienic.

P.V. Sudhakar, principal of Andhra Medical College, said regular cleaning of hands with an alcohol-based hand rub, sanitiser or just soap and water, should become a regime. "If it is with sanitiser, the rinsing should be for 20 seconds at least. If it is soap and water, you should wash for 40 seconds," Dr. Sudhakar told The Hindu.

"We touch many surfaces with our hands, and as the virus survives for several hours on different surfaces, there is a possibility of picking up the virus. Once contaminated, your hands can transfer the virus to your eyes, nose or mouth. From there, the virus can enter your body and can infect you," he said.

"One should cover his or her mouth and nose with a tissue or bent elbow while coughing or sneezing. Disposing of the used tissue immediately is essential. If you have a fever, cough and difficulty in breathing, seek immediate medical care," said Dr. S. Lakshmi Sowjanya, member of the District Rapid Response Team and Trainer of Trainers. Moreover, droplets from cough or sneeze of an infected person can contain the virus and can spread. By following good respiratory hygiene, you not only protect yourself but also the people around you, she said.

Dr. Sowjanya said that masks need to be worn only by those who are suspected carriers, or those who have tested positive, or those who are taking care of COVID-19 patients and suspected cases.

"Masks should be worn only after the hands are washed with sanitiser or soap and water. Avoid touching the surface of the masks and hold only the strings to fasten and remove from the face. Cover your mouth and nose with the mask and make sure there is no gap between your face and the mask. If it is a single-use mask, do not reuse it and dispose it of and wash your hands again after removing it," she said.