Simple measures will prevent spread of virus, say experts

Worried about the scarcity of masks and sanitisers at medical shops and supermarkets in the city?

Relax. Not everyone needs to wear a mask. Only persons, affected by cough and cold, doctors, nurses and relatives attending to them, should invariably wear masks to prevent spread of the virus through droplets, when patients cough and sneeze, say doctors.

Healthy persons should, however, be alert and be aware of the precautions to be taken when they come in contact with sick persons. They need to wear masks, when travelling to other parts of the country, where COVID-19 positive cases have already been registered. “The government has now brought masks and sanitiSers under the Essential Commodities Act and hoarding by traders will invite penal action. We have asked traders to procure more stocks and put up display boards, mentioning the prices,” Assistant Director of Drugs Control Administration, K. Rajitha told The Hindu on Monday.

“Simple precautions like washing hands thoroughly with any toilet soap frequently, maintaining safe distance from others in public places, avoiding social gatherings and other measures as suggested by the government will go a long way in preventing spread of COVID-19,” says M.V.R.J. Somayajulu, a former Superintendent of KGH.

“Some people are going to the villages as schools have declared holidays. This will result in the spread of the virus to the rural areas also,” he says

“The scarcity of branded sanitisers has made some unscrupulous traders to manufacture them locally and passing them off as branded products. The sanitisers are being sold in 100 ml bottles with vague label information on the place of manufacture and ingredients, casting aspersions on its efficacy,” says a medical professional, who sought anonymity.

“Many patients are asking me where they could get masks and sanitisers. I tell them that everyone doesn’t need a mask. People coming from the specified countries are now being shifted straight from the airport to the quarantine centre at the Visakha Institute of Medical Sciences (VIMS) for observation, irrespective of their health condition. This will reduce the risk of spread of the virus,” says B. Ramachandra Rao, Associate Professor at the Government ENT Hospital. Three corona help desks, were set up by the GVMC, at the Dwaraka Bus Station (RTC) Complex to create awareness among bus passengers coming from different destinations. These desks, manned by four volunteers each, distributed pamphlets on the dos and don’t to check the spread of COVID-19. The volunteers also dispensed sanitiser liquid to the public.