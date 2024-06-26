Simple government and effective governance will be the guiding policy, says A.P. Chief Minister Naidu

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has reiterated his commitment to addressing poverty in his native constituency of Kuppam.

Emphasising that the journey towards a poverty-free State will commence from Kuppam, the Chief Minister stressed the need for a well-coordinated approach to achieve the goal, adding that “simple government and effective governance” would be the guiding policy.

Addressing a review meeting of officials held in Kuppam on June 26 (Wednesday), Mr. Naidu asked the officials to draw an action plan for the holistic development of the region. He instructed the officials to align the proposals and initiatives with the vision of the government.

Mr. Naidu highlighted his government’s commitment to minimising excessive government protocols and disruptions. He instructed the Ministers to conclude meetings by 6 p.m. and urged officials to prioritise responsiveness.

Referring to law and order, the Chief Minister expressed his displeasure over the “politicisation of law enforcement wings” during the previous YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government. “Now, the government will have zero-tolerance towards criminal activities,” he said.

Listing out the challenges in Kuppam constituency, Mr. Naidu underscored the need for providing clean drinking water and early completion of the Handri-Neeva Branch Canal to ensure water supply under the NTR Sujala Sravanthi scheme. “The focus will be on implementing robust agricultural policies and the promotion of dairy, milk, silk, and honey products. Priority will be given to attracting food processing industries to Kuppam and transforming the region into an education hub,” said the Chief Minister.

Mr. Naidu announced plans to assess and enhance the skills of the youth, create opportunities, and improve their capabilities. He advised the officials to focus on providing subsidies to farmers and developing actionable plans for each department to ensure a visible change in Kuppam within a short time.

Earlier in the day, Mr. Naidu received petitions from the people at the R&B Guesthouse.

