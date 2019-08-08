Simhachalam’s centuries-old inscriptions have a story to tell

The temple of Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy, atop Simhachalam hill, is a treasure trove of 525 ancient inscriptions.

The completion of 500 years of the visit of emperor Sri Krishnadevaraya of the Vijayanagara Empire to the temple was celebrated on March 29, 2016 based on the ‘danasasanam’ of that date.

Similarly, another inscription donating villages to the temple for the service of the presiding deity turns 500 years old on Thursday, according to Superintendent of Central Taxes K.V. Mohan Rao.

The inscription in the Sravana of Saka 1441 with corresponding date of August 8, 1519, records the gift of villages along with hamlets taken from Prataparudra Gajapati named Pedagani, Aganapudi, Gangavarampalle and Pinna Aganapudi for running daily bhogas (special services) to the presiding deity in the name of Srikrishnadevaraya. The bhogas consisted of ‘agaru’ (incense sticks), ‘karpura’ (camphor), ‘kasturi’ (deer musk), ‘kumkumapuvvu (saffron), flower gardens and rice.

Dr. Mohan Rao, who has a keen interest in temple architecture and history, says the Telugu inscription is located at the northwestern corner of the ‘asthanamandapa’ of the temple.

He sources it to Inscription Number 695 in ‘South Indian Inscriptions Volume VI,’ edited by K.V. Subrahmanya Aiyer, Superintendent for Epigraphy, Madras, in 1928.

He relates the names to the present Pedagadi, Aganampudi, Gangavaram and Pinagadi.

Holding a doctorate in psychology and an M.Phil. in Telugu literature, Dr. Mohana Rao sees highlighting the significance of places of historical interest in the vicinity as one of the surest ways of making the younger generation take a keen interest in culture and history.

Marking 500 years of the inscription is one such, he said.