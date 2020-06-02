Andhra Pradesh

Simhachalam temple to reopen on June 8

Darshan will be allowed from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple at Simhachalam will reopen for darshan on June 8. Devotees will be allowed for darshan from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Several decisions were taken at a meeting chaired by the temple Executive Officer M. Venkateswara Rao on Monday. Devotees can enter the temple through the ‘Niladri’ gate. There will be free, special darshan tickets of ₹100 and ₹300. Devotees need to observe social distancing. Disinfection tunnels will be arranged at the entry points of three queuelines and 12 foot-operated sanitisers will be installed on the temple premises. Devasthanam buses will operate from the foothills to the shrine. Wearing masks has been made mandatory for the devotees. Those without masks will not be allowed to the queuelines.

All the temple staff will wear masks. The COVID-19 protocols will be followed in accordance with the guidelines of the government and the Endowments Department.

