Simhachalam temple to get a new look under ‘PRASAD’

The APTDC will execute the works at the Simhachalam temple in Visakhapatnam, say tourism officials.

VISAKHAPATNAM

19 August 2020 23:08 IST

Centre grants conditional approval for ₹53.96-crore proposal

The temple of Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy atop the Simhachalam hill here is expected to get better pilgrim amenities with the Centre already giving conditional approval to the proposals submitted by the Government of Andhra Pradesh for taking up various development works under the PRASAD scheme.

The project consultant and his team visited the temple, and held discussions with Executive Officer Bhramaramba, Tourism and Engineering officials recently. The Endowments Department officials explained their requirements.

The Simhachalam temple has been selected under the Government of India’s Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual Augmentation Drive (PRASAD) scheme, which envisages providing a religious tourism experience to the devotees.

Works proposed

The State government has already submitted proposals for ₹53.96 crore for taking up development works under the scheme. The proposals include widening of the 2-km narrow approach roads — the BRTS roads from Hanumanthawaka side and Gopalapatnam side — provision of a toll gate and parking facilities to those coming from the Hanumanthawaka side, construction of dormitories at the foothill, extension of the queue complex, provision of landscape and gardens, drinking water and shelters both along the ghat road and also on the steps leading to the hilltop.

“The estimates will be prepared in tune with the requirements of the Endowments Department. But, the project has to satisfy the norms of the PRASAD scheme. The A.P. Tourism Development Corporation (APTDC) will execute the works for the Endowments Department. Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao has been taking keen interest in the project,” says a tourism official on condition of anonymity.

The development works proposed at the foothills are estimated to cost ₹27.86 crore. Similarly, the works proposed uphill are estimated to cost ₹18.21 crore, apart from another ₹3.87 crore for miscellaneous works, taking the total to ₹49.95 crore.

A provision of 5% of this amount is provided for contingencies and 2.5% towards consultant fee, taking the total to ₹53.69 crore. The final approval of the project has to be given by the Ministry of Tourism, Government of India.