Andhra Pradesh

Simhachalam temple official suspended

The Commissioner of Endowments has suspended Y. Srinivasa Rao, the Assistant Executive Officer of Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamyvari Devasthanam, Simhachalam, pending further inquiry in the alleged gold scam.

As per an internal inquiry, it was found that Mr. Srinivasa Rao had delayed filing a criminal complaint in the police station against the accused in the gold scam, despite the Executive Officer directing him to do so expeditiously.

The suspended official had also allegedly placed two of the accused, both outsourced employees, in key positions against the instructions of the EO.

