Simhachalam temple lands will be protected, says new EO

Y. Trinadh Rao, Executive Officer of the Annavaram temple, who assumed full additional charge as the EO of the Simhachalam Devasthanam, has said that the COVID-19 pandemic has taken a heavy toll on the income of the temple.

He told the media here on Thursday that the temple administration was not in a position to pay even the salaries of the employees. The funds granted to the temple by the Centre under the PRASAD scheme would be utilised for provision of better amenities to devotees. He also said that measures would be taken for protection of temple lands.

The EO said that he had come to know of a ₹1.40 crore fraud at Simhachalam through the newspapers and added that a complaint would be given to the police.