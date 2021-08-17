Simhachalam Devasthanam will accept only native breeds of calves as donation, says EO

VISAKHAPATNAM

Simhachalam Devasthanam Executive Officer M.V. Suryakala has said that the male calves, donated by devotees to the temple, as per their vows to the deity, will be handed over to farmers, free of cost, as the death of calves is bringing disrepute to the temple.

In view of the adverse reports in vernacular dailies, Ms. Suryakala told a media conference here on Tuesday, that the devasthanam was being held responsible for the death of calves though it was taking all possible measures like providing fodder, water and shelter to them at the temple ‘goshala’.

Male calves, which were still being suckled by their mothers, were weaned away and left on the ‘Toli pavancha’ (first step leading to the hilltop) by devotees. Such calves do not have adequate immunity and turn sick easily. Further, a number of devotees were offering Jersey calves, as part of their vow. These calves were more vulnerable to disease, and the Jersey bulls were not even used for ploughing by the farmers.

The EO said that a decision was taken not to accept Jersey calves, hereafter. In fact, this decision was taken way back in 2013 itself and following awareness created among people in the rural areas, the practice of offering Jersey calves declined. Of late, the practice seems to have once again caught the fancy of devotees.

Farmers, who were coming to the ‘goshala’ to take the donated male calves, were picking up the healthy ones and leaving behind the famished ones.

Replying to queries, she said there was no lapse on the part of the temple officials or staff in the maintenance of the calves but they were being blamed for everything. A decision was, therefore, to give away the calves to identified farmers, as soon as possible, instead of keeping them in the ‘goshala’. She also ruled out further expansion of the ‘goshala’.

Viswa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader Pudipeddi Sarma said that only native breeds of calves should be donated by devotees to ensure better survival.

Devasthanam Trust Board member Narsimha Rao Naidu said that unscrupulous persons were getting fake ‘farmer ID cards’ and taking away the calves for sale at the slaughterhouses. Devotees should also understand that they should donate healthy animals to the deity as part of their vows, he said.

Another Trust Board member Surisetti Suri Babu said that receipt should be given for every calf received by the temple.