Simha vahanam at Tirumala

Lord shines in Muthyapu Pandiri at night

Festivities related to Simha vahanam were observed on Monday, the third day of the annual Brahmotsavams currently under way at the temple of Lord Venkateswara here.

The religious proceedings were observed to the processional deity Lord Malayappa mounted atop the golden Simha vahanam at Kalyanotsavam mandapam inside the temple.

In the afternoon, the priests for the second consecutive day ceremoniously observed Snapana Thirumanjanam to the deities.

The deities were adorned with a crown and garlands made up of dry fruits like apricots, pista, cardamom, figs and paddy adding to the grandeur of the festival.

The celebrations culminated with ‘Muthyapu Pandiri’ (palanquin of pearls) at night.

Cameras installed

Meanwhile, the TTD has installed about 42 animal detector cameras at several vital points on the outskirts of the temple town.

The increase in the incidents of wild animals foraying into human habitats in the town during the lockdown period wherein the hill temple remained closed for the public for about 80 days has prompted the TTD security and vigilance officials to espouse the digital technology.

There were several instances of wild beasts like leopards, bears and wild boars freely loitering on the thoroughfares of the temple town causing anxious moments to authorities.

The highly sophisticated cameras alert the security personnel at the central command centre as soon as they detect an animal in their close proximity and also trigger a high-sound alarm to scare away the animals back into the wild.

The alert message are also passed on to the night patrolling team enabling them reach the spot immediately.

Officials believe that the arrangement will help avoid any kind of human-animal conflict as several guest houses and religious mutts are located on the peripheral areas including the Balaji Nagar locality that houses the local residents.