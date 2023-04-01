Silver theft from police station: police recover material, cash in full

April 01, 2023 06:39 pm | Updated 06:40 pm IST - KURNOOL

The Kurnool district police on Saturday cracked the case of theft of silver bars and ornaments from the Kurnool Taluka police station premises and arrested two persons, while recovering the stolen property valued at ₹75 lakh.

Superintendent of Police Siddharth Kaushal said a team was formed under a DSP rank officer to investigate the case and it was cracked within 48 hours after the incident had come to their notice. A criminal case of theft was registered and the accused have been sent to judicial custody. The role of the supervisory officers or their negligence would also be probed, the SP said.

A woman head constable, L. Amaravati, 47, now working at Kowthalam, and constable D.V. Ramana Babu, 42, working at Kodumuru, have been arrested in the case for stealing 105 kg silver bars and ₹2 lakh cash, which were recovered in a case and kept in the police station. The SP said the police arrested two other persons, B. Bharat Simha, brother-in-law of Amaravati, and B. Vijaya Bhaskar, husband of Amaravati, who had allegedly helped the accused in the theft.

The police recovered ₹10 lakh cash, and 81.52 kg of silver, the SP said. “With this, 100% value of the lost property has been recovered and departmental action will be taken against any police officer committing such crime, within 90 days,” the SP added.

Earlier, the police seized the silver bars and cash being transported from Hyderabad to Tamil Nadu. The material and cash were handed over to Ramana Babu working in the Taluka police station for safe custody. While Ramana Babu kept the silver in safe custody in the “property room” on the first floor of the police station, he allegedly used the cash for personal purposes without the knowledge of higher authorities.

On his transfer from the police station, Ramana Babu allegedly gave the money to Amaravati and showed her the silver material in safe custody. By then the Commercial Tax Department had penalised Govindraj, one of the owners of the silver material, to the tune of ₹35 lakh. The owners of the silver were unable to take back the material, and Amaravati reportedly spoke to them to ascertain if they would pay the penalty amount.

After coming to know that the owners of the silver were unable to take their material back, she reportedly contacted her husband Vijaya Bhaskar and allegedly planned conversion of silver bars to other forms through her brother-in-law Bharat Simha. To ensure that others did not come to know of the heist, she included Ramana Babu in the plan by taking him into confidence.

On May 25, 2022, while the then circle inspector and SI were busy destroying the liquor seized in their jurisdiction, Amaravati reportedly shifted the silver to Circle Inspector’s almirah and removed the grill of the window behind that. She reportedly sent her husband at 2 a.m. to the police station, when only the one sentry was present, and Ramana Babu shifted two bags of silver bars to their home.

The SP said the accused converted 23 kg of silver into cash and were fleeing to Karnataka in a car with cash and remaining 85 kg of silver bars, when they were nabbed.