Silver coins found in Srisailam

15 September 2020 22:36 IST

The Bhramarambha Mallikarjuna Swamy Devasthanam officials on Tuesday stumbled upon 245 silver coins, one copper coin and three tamra patras (copper plates with inscriptions) while renovating the one of the five mutts — Ghanta Matham — in the vicinity of the Srisailam Temple.

These coins are of the British Era minted between 1800 AD and 1910 AD, said temple Executive Officer Karanam S. Rama Rao. Srisailam Temple Publications Editor Anil Kumar in a release said that as soon the valuable antique items were found, the local police and revenue officials were informed about the finding. Three tamra patras of 5”X9” size were found. While 97 coins were found separately in the wall, 148 coins were found in a brass tiffin box with lid at one place.

A panchanama was conducted by the tahsildar Rajendra Singh and police Sub-Inspector K. Hariprasad.