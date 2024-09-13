ADVERTISEMENT

Silted drains in Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh a cause of concern ahead of North East monsoon

Updated - September 13, 2024 05:12 pm IST - TIRUPATI

Civic chief inspects the progress of desilting work in various parts of the temple city

A D Rangarajan
A.D. Rangarajan

Municipal Corporation of Tirupati Commissioner N. Mourya inspecting the silt piled up in sewer drains in Tirupati, during an inspection on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The silt piled up in the open drains has become a major cause for concern for the authorities of Municipal Corporation of Tirupati (MCT), as this is seen as the primary reason for the submergence of the low-lying areas during thundershowers.

ADVERTISEMENT

With the monsoon season expected to set in by October for Tirupati and its neighbouring villages, the officials have hastened the process of de-silting the drains. Though it is supposed to have begun a month ago, the progress of the work is learnt to be far from satisfactory.

MCT Commissioner N. Mourya, accompanied by officials of the Engineering and Health departments, inspected the various open drains in the city on Friday to get first-hand information on the progress of the ongoing work.

ADVERTISEMENT

While instructing the officials to complete the silt removal work in the next two or three days, Ms. Mourya also wanted them to dispose it away from the city.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

She directed the staff to ensure the garbage vulnerable points (GVPs), identified in different parts of the city, were clean and hygienic.

Superintending Engineer T. Mohan, municipal engineers M. Chandrasekhar and Venkatarami Reddy and Health Officer Yuva Anvesh were present.

--eom

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US