Silted drains in Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh a cause of concern ahead of North East monsoon

Civic chief inspects the progress of desilting work in various parts of the temple city

Updated - September 13, 2024 05:12 pm IST - TIRUPATI

A D Rangarajan
A.D. Rangarajan
Municipal Corporation of Tirupati Commissioner N. Mourya inspecting the silt piled up in sewer drains in Tirupati, during an inspection on Friday.

Municipal Corporation of Tirupati Commissioner N. Mourya inspecting the silt piled up in sewer drains in Tirupati, during an inspection on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The silt piled up in the open drains has become a major cause for concern for the authorities of Municipal Corporation of Tirupati (MCT), as this is seen as the primary reason for the submergence of the low-lying areas during thundershowers.

With the monsoon season expected to set in by October for Tirupati and its neighbouring villages, the officials have hastened the process of de-silting the drains. Though it is supposed to have begun a month ago, the progress of the work is learnt to be far from satisfactory.

MCT Commissioner N. Mourya, accompanied by officials of the Engineering and Health departments, inspected the various open drains in the city on Friday to get first-hand information on the progress of the ongoing work.

While instructing the officials to complete the silt removal work in the next two or three days, Ms. Mourya also wanted them to dispose it away from the city.

She directed the staff to ensure the garbage vulnerable points (GVPs), identified in different parts of the city, were clean and hygienic.

Superintending Engineer T. Mohan, municipal engineers M. Chandrasekhar and Venkatarami Reddy and Health Officer Yuva Anvesh were present.

Published - September 13, 2024 04:10 pm IST

