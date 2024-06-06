‘Silent voting’ costs YSRCP candidates and poll managers dearly in Andhra Pradesh

The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) candidates who faced defeat in the elections are in a rethink mode to ruminate on what had probably gone wrong.

Right from the issuing of the poll notification, the candidates were bubbling with energy after the party president and Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy gave the war cry ‘Memantha Siddham’ (We are all ready).

The party scheduled events such as bus yatra, roadshows, community meetings, etc., creating an ‘all is well’ feeling even as the opposition parties slowly and steadily cobbled up a strong alliance.

On the counting day on June 4, the YSRCP candidates and the war room managers felt the rout as the results were opposite of what they expected. Even the psephologists who had done the exit poll felt a ‘loss of face’ as their projection of the YSRCP retaining power in the State fell flat. The figures predicted by them had gone astray. It is when they probably came to understand the power of the ‘silent vote’.

The voters kept their cards close to their chest before and even after the poll for various reasons. Even a vertical split in the votes is usually quite conspicuous during the campaign. But in this case, even the heavily one-sided mandate has succeeded to remain unseen till the last moment.

Unlike in the past, the tight-lipped voters had not given a hint of their preference even to exit poll managers this time, keeping them engaged in wild guesses. This is perhaps why many candidates remained away from reality, till the round-by-round figures emerging on the counting day shook them up.

The most obvious reason is the fear of the incumbent government. With the State-appointed volunteers, and village and ward secretariat staff breathing down their necks, especially in villages, people never had the privacy to discuss things.

Leave alone the discussion over the injustices meted out to them, many people felt choked with the inability to speak a word against the regime for fear of incurring the wrath of volunteers, who they believed could go to the extent of stripping them of their social security benefits.

Another factor is the fear of personal attacks which indeed happened over the last five years across the State. People speaking against the powers-that-be had to face physical assaults, verbal abuse in full public view or at least shaming over the ubiquitous social media platforms.

This is arguably the reason for the voters saving their ire for the election day, cautiously not disclosing their choices, and waiting for the right moment. This ‘stealth’ remained unnoticeable for the ruling party as their leaders gave it a clear miss till the last moment.

“We were getting hints of our predictions going wrong and expected to end up at 50 to60 seats, but this figure is quite ignominious”, a senior YSRCP MLA from Rayalaseema region told The Hindu.

“The poll verdict in Andhra Pradesh is a case study on whether to rely only on the freebies and welfare schemes to ensure victory at the hustings,” said a poll manager of a Lok Sabha candidate, requesting anonymity.

