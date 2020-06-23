Silent revolution against liquor smuggling in Palnadu

Not long ago, liquor outlets at Nadikudi and Gurazala in the Narsaraopet Excise district were being bid for staggering amounts. The outlet at Nadikudi went for a record ₹5.21 crore in 2012, the highest bid at that time, and it was followed by ₹4.90 crore for an outlet in Dachepalli.
The two outlets on the AP-Telangana border used to fetch a huge revenue due to their advantageous location and the vast network of belt shops around the two villages.
But this summer of 2020 is proving to be a different one altogether. Not only has the sale dipped, but the MLA of Gurazala, Kasu Mahesh Reddy, is leading a vocal revolution against illegal smuggling of liquor and gutkha.
“We have decided to use the vast network of village volunteers, ward/village secretarial staff and mahila police to sensitise people about the dangers of smuggling liquor and gutkha. We will make door-to-door publicity and build a network of informants to pass on information about any illegal activity,” said Mr. Mahesh Reddy.
Drastic change
During a review meeting held at Piduguralla, Mr. Mahesh Reddy said that for many years the two mandals had been notorious for smuggling of liquor. Being the two most backward mandals in the district, they have also earned the notorious reputation of having the highest consumption of liquor.
With many factories located in the two areas, there is a large workforce which makes running of liquor outlets a profitable proposition.
Now, after the State government has announced the new liquor policy, there is a drastic reduction in consumption of liquor.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath