Silent protest staged over merger with panchayat

As many as 1,500 people of Mangalapalem of Kothavalasa mandal in Vizianagaram district staged silent protest (‘Mouna Deeksha’) in the village over merging a portion of the village with nearby Desapatrunipalem Panchayat. They said that half the people at Mangalapalem were forced to go to Desapatrunipalem for every work. The local leaders Aitamsetti Srinivasa Rao and P. Manikyala Rao alleged that they were treated as secondary grade citizens as Desapatrunipalem Panchayat was not taking up any developmental activities in their localities. They said they were unable to get the support of Mangalapalem Panchayat too. “We submitted a petition to District Collector M. Hari Jawaharlal for complete merger with Mangalapalem for welfare and developmental activities. Otherwise, elderly people will continue to suffer to get pensions and other benefits from Desapatrunipalem Panchayat,” said Mr. Srinivasa Rao.