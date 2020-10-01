Silent protest by Amaravati JAC in New Delhi on October 2

VIJAYAWADA

01 October 2020 00:06 IST

A delegation of the Amaravati Parirakshana Samiti Joint Action Committee (JAC) will be submitting memoranda to the Union Ministers in New Delhi on October 2 and 3, seeking their intervention for retaining the capital in Amaravati.

They are also trying for an audience with President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to highlight the impact of the Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of All Regions and the CRDA Repeal Acts.

The JAC will also stage a silent protest at Gandhi Ghat from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on October 2 against the proposed three capitals, according to a press release.

The JAC has stated that the agitation against shifting the capital from Amaravati to Visakhapatnam completed 288 days, but the government is least bothered about its concerns.