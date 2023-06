June 04, 2023 07:20 pm | Updated 07:20 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

Art of Living senior trainer Jagadish Shastri on Sunday said observation of silence followed by meditation would ensure inner peace and happiness to everyone. The organisation conducted a three-day training programme on silence and meditation in Srikakulam. Speaking at its valedictory function, he said those facing stress and mental agony should practice silence and meditation. Art of Living coordinators K. Ammannaidu, K.S.N. Murthy and other members were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.