Sikkolu Sambaralu gets under way

Three-day ‘Sikkolu Sambaralu’ got under way here on Friday. Collector K.Dhananjaya Reddy formally launched Sobha Yatra and kite festival as part of Sikkolu Sambaralu which is aimed at achieving Swachh Andhra Pradesh targets.

Speaking on the occasion the Collector hoped that Srikakulam would be one of the cleanest districts in the country with active participation of people in ‘Swachh Andhra Pradesh-Swachh Srikakulam’ programmes.

He said the district would be declared ‘Open Defecation Free’ district with the construction of toilets in remote areas.

Speaking on the occasion, he said people were using costly gadgets and spend huge amount on luxury but they were not coming forward to construct toilets although the government was providing ₹15, 000 subsidy.

Joint Collector-2 P.Rajanikantha Rao said Swachh Andhra Pradesh would be possible only when people were ready to join hands with the government.

Earlier, Sobha Yatra was conducted from 7 Road junction to Government Degree College, which is the main venue for Sikkolu Sambaralu which will continue till Sunday.