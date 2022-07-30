Significant rise in tiger population in A.P.: Minister

State-level ‘World Tiger Day’ celebrations begin

Minister for Environment and Forest Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy looking at the replica of a tiger at Sri Venkateswara Zoo Park in Tirupati on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Minister for Environment, Forest, Science and Technology Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy has stated that the tiger population in the State has witnessed a significant rise.

Speaking after inaugurating a State-level ‘World Tiger Day’ celebrations at Sri Venkateswara Zoo Park (SVZP) here on Friday along with Principal Chief Conservator of Forest Y. Madhusudhan Reddy, the Minister dwelt on the importance of having a higher tiger population in ensuring dense and green forest cover.

Announcing that the tiger headcount witnessed a 60% rise from 47 in the year 2018 to 75 in 2022, he gave the breakup as 64 in Nagarjunasagar Srisailam Tiger Reserve (NSTR), nine in Seshachalam corridor and two in Papikondalu.

“From the stage of identifying tigers by their pug marks, the process of taking census has turned more scientific with the advent of technology, where drones and cameras are employed,” he explained.

The Minister said every citizen of the State should feel proud of the presence of the country’s largest tiger reserve NSTR in Andhra Pradesh, spread over 3727.82 sq.km across Prakasam, Nandyal and Palnadu districts.

He planted a sapling on the zoo compound, unveiled a replica of tiger and declared open a photo exhibition.

Chief Conservators of Forest Srinivasa Reddy, Nageswara Rao, Zoo Curator Hima Sailaja participated in the event.