Signature campaign launched seeking Supreme Court intervention in Naidu’s arrest

September 22, 2023 08:51 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - KURNOOL

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has sought the intervention of the Supreme Court Chief Justice in the “illegal” arrest of their party president N. Chandrababu Naidu.

The party’s constituency in-charge T.G. Bharat, launched a signature campaign from the public on Friday, pressing for the release of Mr. Naidu from remand. He termed the arrest as arbitrary and illegal. He said that signatures collected would be sent to the Chief Justice.

“People voluntarily came forward to affix their signature at our camp, as they know that the entire process handled by the police and the State counsel was not in tune with set procedures. We hope to get a positive response from the highest court of India”, he said.

TDP State secretary Nageswara Rao Yadav, who is also the State president of ‘Gorrela, Mekala Pempakamdarla Samakhya’, announced that the relay hunger strike by the party activists and the general public would continue till justice was rendered.