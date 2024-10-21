Helicopter flying over Tirumala temple creates flutter

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams’ (TTD) Vigilance and Security personnel faced anxious moments on Monday after a helicopter flew over the sanctum sanctorum of the temple of Lord Venkateswara.

Though the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has not officially declared the Tirumala air space as a no-fly zone, airlines and chartered aviation companies tend to avoid flying over the temple keeping in mind the immense religious significance of the shrine. Thus, the sighting of a helicopter flying over the temple sparked consternation and debate in the town on Monday.

The TTD authorities are learnt to have alerted civil aviation authorities about the incident.

