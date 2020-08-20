Sigh of relief as Godavari flood level comes down

Staff Reporter

20 August 2020 01:38 IST

Authorities withdraw third warning; 168 habitations hit

The flood in the Godavari has come down from a dangerous level by Wednesday evening, prompting the Godavari Flood Conservator to withdraw the “Third warning”, as the discharge fell below 18 lakh cusecs at the Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage at Dowleswaram in East Godavari district.

At Bhadrachalam, the level was 43 feet with the discharge of less than one lakh cusecs, which would arrive at the barrage by Thursday morning.

The irrigation authorities have decided not to let the flood water flow into the irrigation canals as it may lead to breaches of the bunds. Instead, it is being released into the branches of the river as it will go into the sea.

The flood water has cut off over 21,000 houses, affecting 81,000 people directly, mostly downstream of the barrage, apart from the entire mandal of Devipatnam in Rampa Agency and four mandals in Chintoor Agency that are upstream of the barrage.

No casualty

The flood mitigation report issued by East Godavari Collector D. Muralidhar Reddy said 168 habitations had been affected and 82 of them were under water by Wednesday. There was no casualty but at least 50 heads of cattle had died.

In a major blow to the farmers, the flood water damaged horticulture crop in over 7,227 hectares and banana was the most affected crop in the Konaseema region.

At least 251 boats remained in operation across the district, mostly to supply essential commodities and food and drinking water packets to those who did not leave the affected habitations and to conduct the survey of the affected families for medical and other timely care.