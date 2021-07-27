Sigh of relief as flood level recedes in East Godavari Agency

A family shifts belongings to higher areas near Rekhapalli in Chintoor Agency on Monday.

KAKINADA

27 July 2021 01:02 IST

First flood warning withdrawn as inflow into Godavari decreases

People affected by the backwaters of Polavaram irrigation project in East Godavari Agency heaved a sigh of relief as inflow into river Godavari began decreasing since Monday morning.

However, the backwaters remained stagnated up to Chintoor town in the Chintoor Agency. In the Devipatnam end, several areas still remain under water.

According to Godavari Flood Conservator and Executive Engineer, Godavari Head Works Division, G. Srinivasa Rao, the first flood warning was withdrawn on Monday with the fall in the inflow into the Godavari at Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage at Dowleswaram in East Godavari district.

The water level decreased from above 10 lakh cusecs of inflow to below 7.7 lakh cusecs by Monday evening, a sigh of relief for the habitations downstream of the Dowleswaram barrage, a flood report issued by the Irrigation Department said.

At Bhadrachalam, the water level of river Godavari decreased by Mondya evening enabling the people in the habitations within the +41 contour of the Polavaram project to move to the safe locations without any untoward incidents in the Chintoor Agency.

The AP State Disaster Management Authority personnel have been deployed in Kunavaram, where Sabari meets river Godavari.