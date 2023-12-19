Sidharth Shankar Tripathy is Director, Entrepreneurship and Innovation in SRM University-AP

December 19, 2023 03:06 pm | Updated 03:06 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Harvard alumnus Sidharth Shankar Tripathy has joined SRM University-AP as Director of Entrepreneurship and Innovation and Professor of Practice in Entrepreneurship.

The appointment assumes significance in view of the University declaring the year 2023 as the Year of Entrepreneurship, to foster entrepreneurial fervour on campus.

An alumnus of Harvard with a Post-Graduate Diploma in Management from S.P. Jain Institute of Management and Research, he is an educator with expertise. As an entrepreneur, he has launched and led several global ventures successfully and some of his notable achievements include establishment of Brandgain, Asia’s first sales and marketing process outsourcing company and Newzworm, the world’s first global news sources for pre-adolescent and adolescent children. His enterprise Skillzen Learning provides life skills training across 72 countries. He is also the co-founder of iSEED- ‘The Indian School of Entrepreneurship’ and “Life Skills University, Singapore.

Pro-Chancellor of SRM University P. Sathyanarayanan said under Mr. Tripathy’s guidance the University will transform its entrepreneurial landscape to achieve institutional excellence.

Vice-Chancellor Manoj K. Arora welcomed Mr. Tripathy onboard and called him an asset to the institution.