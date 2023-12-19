GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Sidharth Shankar Tripathy is Director, Entrepreneurship and Innovation in SRM University-AP

December 19, 2023 03:06 pm | Updated 03:06 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Harvard alumnus Sidharth Shankar Tripathy has joined SRM University-AP as Director of Entrepreneurship and Innovation and Professor of Practice in Entrepreneurship.

The appointment assumes significance in view of the University declaring the year 2023 as the Year of Entrepreneurship, to foster entrepreneurial fervour on campus.

An alumnus of Harvard with a Post-Graduate Diploma in Management from S.P. Jain Institute of Management and Research, he is an educator with expertise. As an entrepreneur, he has launched and led several global ventures successfully and some of his notable achievements include establishment of Brandgain, Asia’s first sales and marketing process outsourcing company and Newzworm, the world’s first global news sources for pre-adolescent and adolescent children. His enterprise Skillzen Learning provides life skills training across 72 countries. He is also the co-founder of iSEED- ‘The Indian School of Entrepreneurship’ and “Life Skills University, Singapore.

Pro-Chancellor of SRM University P. Sathyanarayanan said under Mr. Tripathy’s guidance the University will transform its entrepreneurial landscape to achieve institutional excellence.

Vice-Chancellor Manoj K. Arora welcomed Mr. Tripathy onboard and called him an asset to the institution.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.