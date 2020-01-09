Andhra Pradesh

Siddhartha pharma college girls shine

Two students from KVSR Siddhartha College of Pharmaceutical Sciences have secured second prizes in two separate national-level paper presentation programmes.

Maturi Susmita, an M. Pharmacy student, bagged second prize in a national-level seminar held at Nimra College of Pharmacy, on January 4. Similarly, Devarakonda Priyanka of the college secured second place in a national-level paper presentation, organised by Vasireddy Venkatadri Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences at Gudlavalleru on January 8.

President of the Siddhartha Academy of General and Technical Education Nalluri Venkateswarlu and other office-bearers congratulated the girls for their achievement.

