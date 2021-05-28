Siddhartha Engg. College partners with Blue Prism

VIJAYAWADA

28 May 2021 23:03 IST

Faculty and students to be trained in intelligent automation and AI

The V.R. Engineering College has forged a partnership with global Robotic Process Automation (RPA) giant Blue Prism, under the university academic alliance programme, to train its faculty and students in intelligent automation and artificial intelligence technologies.

As part of the collaboration, students of the college will have access to seven courses which are in high demand in the industry, besides career opportunities in the RPA space.

College Principal A.V. Ratna Prasad said the initiative would open up opprtunities in intelligent automation and AI, both for the faculty and the students of all engineering streams.

Head of the Computer Science and Engineering Department D. Rajeswara Rao said the students would benefit by the exposure the programme would provide and the state-of-the-art technologies that would give them an edge in the job market.

Siddhartha Academy secretary P. Lakshman Rao and vice-president M. Rajayya welcomed the initiative and said it would contribute towards bridging the industry-academia gap.