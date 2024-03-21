ADVERTISEMENT

Siddhartha College hosts meet on nanotechnology

March 21, 2024 07:31 am | Updated 07:31 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Director, Centre for Nano and Soft Matter Sciences and Senior Principal Scientist at National Chemical Laboratory (CSIR-NCL) B.L.V. Prasad at the inaugural session of the two-day workshop at P.B. Siddhartha College of Arts and Science, in Vijayawada on Wednesday.

Undetectable by the human eye, nanoparticles range between 1 to 100 nanometres in size.

Nanoparticles can exhibit significantly different physical and chemical properties to their larger material counterparts, said B.L.V. Prasad, Director, Centre for Nano and Soft Matter Sciences and Senior Principal Scientist at National Chemical Laboratory (CSIR-NCL).

Speaking at a workshop on ‘Physics, Chemistry and Material Sciences- Emerging Trends’ organised by the Department of Physics in Siddhartha College of Arts and Science on Wednesday, he spoke at length on how a nanoparticle is synthesised, its benefits and how it changes the environment.

Director of International Advanced Research Centre on Powder Metallurgy and New Materials (ARCI), Hyderabad, Tata Narasinga Rao explained how the size of a battery can be shrunk with the help of nanoparticles and their conversion into supercapacitors.

Chief Scientist S. Gopinath, college principal M. Ramesh, Dean J. Rajesh, and V. Baburao from Siddhartha Academy spoke.

