Siddharth Nath Singh urges BJP spokespersons and media panelists to ensure NDA’s victory

April 08, 2024 08:30 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
Siddharth Nath Singh, Andhra Pradesh BJP in-charge for the general elections.

Siddharth Nath Singh, Andhra Pradesh BJP in-charge for the general elections. | Photo Credit: File Photo

Siddharth Nath Singh, Andhra Pradesh BJP in-charge for the general elections, told party spokespersons and media persons to highlight what the Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre has done for the State and to counter the allegations made by the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) against the party.

In a meeting with the spokespersons and media panellists at the State party office here on Monday, Mr. Singh said that they should strive to ensure the victory for the NDA partners.

As part of the alliance with the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Jana Sena Party (JSP), the BJP is contesting in six Lok Sabha and ten Assembly constituencies. A concerted effort should be made to win all of the constituencies, he exhorted.

BJP State Vice-President V. Suryanarayana Raju, media in charge Pathuri Nagabhushanam, chief spokesperson Lanka Dinakar and others were present. 

General Elections 2024 / Andhra Pradesh Assembly Elections 2024

