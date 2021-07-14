Andhra Pradesh

Siddharth Kaushal takes charge as Krishna SP

Siddharth Kaushal assuming office as Krishna SP on Tuesday.   | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

Siddharth Kaushal, a 2012 batch IPS officer, assumed charge as Krishna district Superintendent of Police (SP) on Tuesday.

Mr. Kaushal served as Additional SP in Visakhapatnam and Parvathipuram. He was Prakasam SP, before posting as Krishna SP.

Additional SP (Administration) Mallika Garg, Additional Superintendent of Police (Special Enforcement Bureau) Vakul Jindal, ASP (AR) Satyanarayana and other officers met the new SP.

Mr. Siddharth said that priority would be given for the complaints related to women, children and the elderly. Steps would be taken to control liquor smuggling, sale of ID liquor, ganja and gutkha, he said.


