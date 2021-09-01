Siddha, Ayurveda drugs to the fore ahead of ‘third wave’of COVID-19

Rashtriya Ayurved Vidyapeeth distributes immunity boosters

Ahead of the predicted third wave of COVID-19 that is feared to rear its head by September, preventive medicines and immunity boosters from the Ayurvedic and Siddha medicinal streams are back in the reckoning. This time, they are coming up under the banner of ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’, commemorating the 75th year of Indian Independence.

Rashtriya Ayurved Vidyapeeth, New Delhi, an autonomous organisation under the Union Ministry of AYUSH, conducted an awareness programme on Tuesday on ‘Possible COVID-19 third wave and the role of Ayurveda’, where Ayurvedic physician ‘Guru’ M. Bhaskar Rao spoke on the precautions to be taken to stay physically and mentally strong to tackle the third wave. Dr. Bhaskar Rao, who retired as the vice-principal of Sri Venkateswara Ayurvedic College, has been designated as ‘Guru’ by the Vidyapeeth that functions under the ‘Guru-Sishya parampara’. Narendra Yogi and Lakhan Trivedi, designated as Dr. Rao’s disciples, distributed Chyawanprash Lehya, Ashvagandhadi Lehya and Immunex DS, a herboceutical tablet, and explained their role in strengthening immunity.

Similarly, Tirupati-based Siddha Clinical Research Unit, also functioning under the AYUSH Ministry, launched a week-long programme to distribute ‘Amukkara Chooranam’. Intending to create awareness on lifestyle modifications required to tame the virus, the research unit in-charge K. Samraj distributed leaflets to the public.

Siddha Ethics Committee member P.V. Balaji Deekshitulu gave away the Chooranam containing ashwagandha, pepper, dry ginger, clove, jaggery and cinnamon, collectively known to improve strength and develop acquired immunity against COVID-19 infection. Dr. Samraj said the medicine would be distributed free of cost, especially to the geriatric population considered more vulnerable to the virus.