ADVERTISEMENT

Sidda Sudheer Kumar assumes charge as AP Chambers Central zone Chairman

December 02, 2023 08:21 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST - ONGOLE

Benarji B. Battineni and V. Satish take charge as Vice-Chairmen

S Murali
S. Murali

Members at the Andhra Pradesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry Federation Central zone installation ceremony in Ongole on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Noted industrialist Sidda Sudheer Kumar took charge as the Chairman of the Andhra Pradesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry Federation (AP Chambers) Central zone here on Saturday.

Mr. Sudheer Kumar assured the trade and industry representatives that he would take up the issues faced by them with the Union and State governments and strive for resolution of the same.

Mr. Benarji B. Battineni and Mr. V. Satish took charge as AP Chambers Vice-Chairmen of the Central zone comprising the districts of East Godavari, West Godavari, Krishna, Guntur, Prakasam and Nellore.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

AP Chambers President Potluri Bhaskara Rao said, “It is the largest industry body in the State with around 1,200 corporate members and 72 affiliated associations totalling a membership of over 27,000 and fosters industrial growth and sustainable economic development on all fronts’‘.

Former State Environment and Transport Minister Sidda Raghava Rao exhorted entrepreneurs to take membership to collectively find solutions for their issues.

Its members expressed concern over electricity true-up charges collected for the power consumed by industries during the previous years.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US