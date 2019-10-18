Sidda among beneficiariesselected for input assistance

Senior TDP leader and former Minister Sidda Raghava Rao’s name figures in the list of farmers selected in Chimakurthy mandal for provision of input assistance.

The instance came close on the heels of Education Minister A. Suresh’s name figuring in the list of beneficiaries under the YSR Rythu Bharaso - PM Kisan scheme.

However, the Minister’s name was deleted from the list later.

Mr. Raghava Rao, a granite baron, took serious note of the lapse and asked Prakasam district Collector P. Bhaskar to fix responsibility on the staff concerned.

“A lot of complaints have been received from the farmers of the district on non-inclusion of their names,” Mr. Rao claimed, and wanted the government to quickly rectify the mistakes and ensure that the benefits reached the eligible ones only.

Meanwhile, Agriculture Joint Director P.V. Sriramaurthy explained that the list had been displayed in the office of the MRO for inclusion and deletion after verification.