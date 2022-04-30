Andhra Pradesh: SIDBI to offer ₹20 crore credit support to set up small scale industries in Godavari region

The Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI-Godavari Region) has decided to provide institutional credit up to ₹20 crore to set up nearly 200 micro industries in the financial year 2022-23 in the Godavari region. The Godavari region covers Kakinada, East Godavari, Konaseema and Alluri Seetharama Raju districts.

SIDBI Godavari Regional Officer T. Srinivasa Rao said the bank would offer hand-holding support to individuals, groups, self-help groups, farmers’ producers’ organisations and small entrepreneurs to set up the industries that offer employment for the locals..

The SIDBI will also guide to explore marketing sources to the small-scale industries to marketing sources. The budding enterprises could contact SIDBI, Kakinada office at 94907-12046.