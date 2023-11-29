HamberMenu
SIDBI signs pact with APIIC to improve credit linkage to MSMEs in Andhra Pradesh

November 29, 2023 09:31 pm | Updated 09:31 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra

The Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) signed an agreement with Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (APIIC) to improve institutional credit linkage to MSMEs in the State, especially those who have set up their units in APIIC Industrial Parks.  

Signing the MoU, APIIC Vice-Chairman & Managing Director Pravin Kumar said that the tie-up would strengthen the financial support system for the MSMEs by facilitating credit arrangements and their smooth delivery. 

SIDBI General Manager Himanshu Asthana said the pact with the APIIC would help ensure delivery of better financial services to the clients. 

Mohammad Zaidi, Associate Director of GT Bharat LLP, under whose guidance the MoU was drafted, APIIC CGM (finance) S.V. Subba Reddy, General Manager N.M.D. Afsar, SIDBI DGM P. Rajendra Prasad and others were present.

