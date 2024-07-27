SIDBI provides 50 kiosks to polio patients, physically-challenged

Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) Deputy General Manager Saurabh Bajpai on Saturday said that SIDBI was keen to make physically-challenged persons as entrepreneurs by providing financial assistance and training to acquire marketing skills.

As part of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), the SIDBI Foundation provided 50 kiosks to polio patients, deaf and dumb patients, and other physically-challenged persons at the Sri Gurudeva Charitable Trust in Mangalampalem of Kothavalasa mandal in Vizianagaram district.

Speaking as chief guest in the function, he said that SIDBI had been extending its support to nearly 10,000 physically-challenged persons across India for the last 18 months. He said that the kiosks provided would help the needy people to open pan shops, bangle shops, tailoring units, shoe shops and other outlets.

Mr. Saurabh said that SIDBI was extending further help for enthusiastic beneficiaires to become entrepreneurs under the Mission Swavalamban programme. SIDBI CSR Manager Srishti Thakur said that the foundation was keen to extend its support to the physically-challenged living in remote areas.

Founder of Sri Gurudeva Charitable Trust, Raparathi Jagadish Babu, said that SIDBI’s support had become a blessing in disguise for 50 persons, including polio victims B. Sanyaappadu, G. Rajeswara Rao, E. Janakamma and few others. SIDBI’s former Deputy Managing Director V.S. Venkata Rao, Young Indians’ Visakhapatnam chairperson Harsha Nandan, members Tripti, Anoushk, R. Vihari and others were present.