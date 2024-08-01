ADVERTISEMENT

Sick octogenarian tribal carried in a ‘doli’ to receive old-age pension in Andhra Pradesh

Published - August 01, 2024 07:49 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Two other beneficiaries, one of them physically challenged, had to walk up to the road point and then taken on motorcycles to receive their benefits, says Girijan Sangham leader

The Hindu Bureau

A tribal being carried in a ‘doli’ to receive his old-age pension, in Rolugunta mandal in Anakapalli district on Thursday. | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

Disbursement of social welfare pensions at the doorstep of the beneficiaries is what the government promises.

ADVERTISEMENT

But, for the beneficiaries in tribal areas the situation has not improved.

On August 1 (Thursday), 80-year-old Gemmeli Appa Rao, a resident of Koruprolu village of Rolugunta mandal in M.K. Patnam panchayat in Anakapalli district had to be carried in a ‘doli’ to receive his old-age pension. Despite being unwell for the past few days, he had to travel 3 km from Koruprolu to the secretariat at M.K. Patnam to receive pension.

ADVERTISEMENT

As there is no proper road to the village for about 1 km, volunteers have not been visiting the beneficiaries even during the YSRCP rule.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“The situation is continuing even now under the NDA rule in the State,” alleges K. Govinda Rao, Girijan Sangham Fifth Schedule Sadhana Samithi leader.

Two other pensioners, one of them physically challenged, had to walk up to the road point, from where they were taken on motorcycles to receive their benefits, he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US