Sick octogenarian tribal carried in a ‘doli’ to receive old-age pension in Andhra Pradesh

Disbursement of social welfare pensions at the doorstep of the beneficiaries is what the government promises.

But, for the beneficiaries in tribal areas the situation has not improved.

On August 1 (Thursday), 80-year-old Gemmeli Appa Rao, a resident of Koruprolu village of Rolugunta mandal in M.K. Patnam panchayat in Anakapalli district had to be carried in a ‘doli’ to receive his old-age pension. Despite being unwell for the past few days, he had to travel 3 km from Koruprolu to the secretariat at M.K. Patnam to receive pension.

As there is no proper road to the village for about 1 km, volunteers have not been visiting the beneficiaries even during the YSRCP rule.

“The situation is continuing even now under the NDA rule in the State,” alleges K. Govinda Rao, Girijan Sangham Fifth Schedule Sadhana Samithi leader.

Two other pensioners, one of them physically challenged, had to walk up to the road point, from where they were taken on motorcycles to receive their benefits, he added.

