Siblings drown while immersing father’s ashes

Two brothers reportedly drowned at the Kalyanapulova reservoir in Visakhapatnam district on Wednesday.

The deceased were identified as S. Murthy (38) and S. Gopi (36), both residents of Butchayyapeta.

Kothakota police station Inspector S. Lakshmana Murthy said that both Murthy and Gopi had gone to the Kalyanapulova reservoir along with their families to perform the final rites of their deceased father on Wednesday morning.

“Murthy first went into the water to immerse the urn containing the ashes of his father. He then slipped and went into the water. Noticing his cries for help, his brother Gopi jumped into the water to rescue him, but unfortunately both brothers drowned within minutes,” Mr. Lakshmana Murthy said.

“Their family members who were at the spot stood there helplessly as none of them knew how to swim. After receiving information, we rushed to the spot taking local fishermen along with us. The bodies were later fished out,” police said, adding that the deceased were unaware of the depth of the water in the reservoir.

Both the bodies have been sent to Narsipatnam area hospital for a post-mortem. A case has been registered.