SI to get IndianPolice Medal

Vaidyabhushan Netaji

SRIKAKULAM

14 August 2020 23:32 IST

Disha police station sub-inspector Vaidyabhushan Netaji has been selected for the prestigious Indian Police Medal which will be presented to him during the Indpendence Day celebrations on Saturday.

Mr.Netaji, a native of Temburu village in Patpatnam mandal, joined the Police Department as a constable in 1984. He was selected for the Indian Police Medal for his relentless service. He had resolved many cases, ensuring justice to the women victims in the last six months.

