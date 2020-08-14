Andhra Pradesh

SI to get IndianPolice Medal

Vaidyabhushan Netaji

Vaidyabhushan Netaji  

Disha police station sub-inspector Vaidyabhushan Netaji has been selected for the prestigious Indian Police Medal which will be presented to him during the Indpendence Day celebrations on Saturday.

Mr.Netaji, a native of Temburu village in Patpatnam mandal, joined the Police Department as a constable in 1984. He was selected for the Indian Police Medal for his relentless service. He had resolved many cases, ensuring justice to the women victims in the last six months.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 14, 2020 11:33:26 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/si-to-get-indianpolice-medal/article32359426.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story